Insider Selling: Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 429 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $24,324.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $271,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $67.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

