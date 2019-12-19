Insider Selling: Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells 9,291 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASPU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

