Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Sells 3,270 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

