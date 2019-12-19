Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit