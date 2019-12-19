Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

