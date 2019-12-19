Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XON. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after buying an additional 932,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 1,686,028 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 493,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 944,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Research analysts expect that Intrexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

