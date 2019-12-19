IPH (ASX:IPH) Shares Down 2.8%

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$8.20 ($5.81) and last traded at A$8.23 ($5.84), 1,070,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.47 ($6.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.99.

About IPH (ASX:IPH)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

