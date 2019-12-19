iShares CMBS ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1091 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 26,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,974. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

