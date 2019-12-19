iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Dec 19th, 2019

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHA) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.92, approximately 3,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

