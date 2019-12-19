iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBHB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

