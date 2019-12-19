iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

