iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HYXE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.30. 11,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

