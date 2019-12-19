iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,832. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit