iShares MBS ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock remained flat at $$107.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.