iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:MEAR)

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

MEAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 43,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

