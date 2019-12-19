Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 50,000 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 2,806,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Jabil by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

