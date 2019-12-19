Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $78,091.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,552 shares of company stock worth $4,020,947 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after acquiring an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 232,532 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

