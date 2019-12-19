Joules (LON:JOUL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Joules from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON JOUL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.99). 24,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.06. Joules has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

