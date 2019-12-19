JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of WPX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 191,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

