Just Eat’s (JE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JE. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (down from GBX 1,360 ($17.89)) on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 753.94 ($9.92).

LON:JE traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 812 ($10.68). The company had a trading volume of 21,380,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 694.90. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

