Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Receives $3.08 Average PT from Analysts

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

KEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.35.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2,602.22%. The business had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.