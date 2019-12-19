Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.46

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $86.46, with a volume of 10399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kirby by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

