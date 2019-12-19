Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 526,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,433,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 2,770,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,366. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

