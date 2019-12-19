Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Down 10.5% on Insider Selling

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, 800,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 235,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Specifically, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

