LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Up 5.5%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.33, 142,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 192,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vernon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,075 shares in the company, valued at $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

About LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

