Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $80,176.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 655,468,707 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

