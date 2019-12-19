Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

LL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

