MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an equal rating to a weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a positive rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.
Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 165,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,500. The company has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 546.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 161,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.