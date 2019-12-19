MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an equal rating to a weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a positive rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 165,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,500. The company has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. Analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 546.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 161,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

