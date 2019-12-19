Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTLS stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 63,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.36 million, a PE ratio of 273.86 and a beta of 0.41. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

