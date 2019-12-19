Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $103.16, approximately 1,019,096 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 312,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

