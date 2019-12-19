M&G (LON:MNG) Receives “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNG. HSBC started coverage on M&G in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 251 ($3.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 272.80 ($3.59).

LON MNG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 236.80 ($3.11). 9,533,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27). Also, insider John W. Foley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £212,000 ($278,873.98).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

