Morgan Stanley Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on G1A. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.87 ($30.08).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €29.08 ($33.81) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €29.96 ($34.84).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

