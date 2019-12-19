Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.47

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.47 and traded as high as $119.02. Murphy USA shares last traded at $117.72, with a volume of 12,417 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 76.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

