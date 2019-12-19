Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,313,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,800% from the previous session’s volume of 390,132 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

