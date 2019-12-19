National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.60 ($2.55) and last traded at A$3.60 ($2.55), approximately 1,760,856 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.61 ($2.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.28.

About National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL)

National Veterinary Care Limited provides veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a network of clinics that provide services, such as acupuncture, blood tests, chemotherapy, dental radiography, desexing, digital radiography, electrocardiograph, heartworm injections, health exams, and healthy nutrition programs.

