Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30

Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDE) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3014 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 500,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635. Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

