Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.02, approximately 140,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 153,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

