Neblio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,312.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $100,312.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,843,079 coins and its circulating supply is 15,214,204 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.