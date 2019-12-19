Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Sells $692,190.18 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

