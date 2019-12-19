Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Sells $692,190.18 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit