Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0008

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $267,910.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Koinex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitbns, BITBOX, Huobi, CoinBene, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Binance, Bitrue and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

