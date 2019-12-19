Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.36. Oil Search shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 4,296,324 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17.

Oil Search Company Profile (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.