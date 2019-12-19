Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the fourth quarter are stable of late. The company's investment in the IT project is likely to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City Army contract will also drive the company's Winchester unit. Olin also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Olin’s Chlor Alkali and Epoxy units are facing headwinds from a challenging pricing and demand environment. The company faces continued weakness in caustic soda pricing. It is also witnessing lower liquid epoxy resin pricing across all regions, which is hurting the Epoxy unit’s revenues. Olin also faces headwind from planned maintenance turnaround costs, which are likely to weigh on its margins in the fourth quarter. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Olin stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 340,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,275.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after buying an additional 7,826,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.