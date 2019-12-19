Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.6%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.70, 1,143,359 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 294,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit