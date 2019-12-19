Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.6%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.70, 1,143,359 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 294,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

