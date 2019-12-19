Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Down 6.8%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.19, approximately 177,808 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 67,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.09. Research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.8012244 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

