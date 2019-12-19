One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $3.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

