Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.18. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

