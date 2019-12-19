Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OUTFRONT Media is focused on increasing its digital-display assets at prime locations. It has resorted to acquisitions, expansions and conversions of static billboard displays to digital, which bode well for long-term growth. With the expansion of footprint and technology platform, the company is capitalizing on out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Its geographically-diversified portfolio has been benefiting from upbeat trends in national advertising. Its performance in the recently-reported quarter highlighted growth in revenues in the United States, though transit franchise cost and billboard lease expenses marred the positives. Moreover, heightening competition, rising capital expenditures and presence of high debt level are likely to hinder its growth tempo. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OUT. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,968. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.