Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

