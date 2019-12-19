Particl Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00009586 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $60,205.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

