PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.05. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,650 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PASSUR Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 158.71% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

