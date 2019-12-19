PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $61,257.00 and approximately $91,138.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

